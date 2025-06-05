Bill banning THC in Texas awaits Gov. Greg Abbott's signature

Will a THC ban happen in Texas? It's all in the hands of Gov. Greg Abbot as the bill awaits his signature.

The legislative session ended on June 2, and he still hasn't given it his stamp of approval. Eyewitness News spoke with Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy to see why that's the case.

"It gives him an opportunity to look at some of the bills, especially when some of the bills are, perhaps, more controversial or more complicated and complex. For example, the THC ban bill, there's certainly been a lot of opposition to it and support for it," Katharine Harris with Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy said.

Some of the opposition comes from organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

"For a lot of veterans like me and others, not even veterans, but Texans. This is going to be kind of a harmful bill for them," David Walden, a state senior vice commander, said.

Back in 2019, the state passed a law that allowed products containing less than 0.3% THC to be sold. If the new bill is signed into law, there would be a full ban on the substance.

Walden says he depends on hemp products daily after serving his time in the military.

"I rely on them every day for my PTSD, for my chronic pain, for sleep issues. You know, they talk about, 'Veterans want to take this to sit around and get high,' and it's just the opposite. I want to take this so I can function on a daily basis," Walden said.

He feels any form of treatment should be up to the person.

"Dave Walden can take hemp-derived consumables, and that's my choice. Another veteran may want a service dog and may want an alternative, horse therapy, whatever the case may be, but they should have that option. Veterans fought for freedom," Walden said.

While Texans wait for the governor's decision, policy experts told ABC13 that the bill can still become a law without his signature.

"Not signing it and allowing it to become a law is a way to say, 'This is what the legislature has decided. I'm not going to stand in the way of it. But it's not necessarily something I support.' So that is that third option he has," Harris said.

Gov. Abbott also has the option to veto the bill.

When ABC13 reached out to Abbott's office for comment, they sent the following statement:

"More than 1,000 pieces of legislation have been sent to Governor Abbott's desk and he is closely reviewing them all."

