Some Texas parents waiting for weeks for child support payment from attorney general's office

Some parents in Texas have had to wait for their child support payments because of an issue with the payment system.

Some parents in Texas have had to wait for their child support payments because of an issue with the payment system.

Some parents in Texas have had to wait for their child support payments because of an issue with the payment system.

Some parents in Texas have had to wait for their child support payments because of an issue with the payment system.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Texas parents haven't received their child support payments for weeks, and it's not because of the other parent, but because the state's attorney general's office hasn't sent the money.

Karmen Palacios receives child support through a system set up by the attorney general's office.

To obtain the money, one parent sends it to the AG, and the agency then sends it to the other parent. However, the Livingston woman said that stopped a month ago.

"I got a letter after June 6, saying that they were going to hold the money, I guess, for a week because of maintenance," Palacious recalled.

A week turned into a month, with no updates from the AG's office on its website or social media pages.

But that didn't mean there wasn't a buzz about this. Palacios, as well as several other parents, have voiced frustration on the attorney general's social media pages.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News tried to get answers by attempting to speak to someone through the virtual chat, but was told many others were asking too.

ABC13 called the agency's 1-800 number, but a message said there were too many others waiting. Meanwhile, at the AG branch location in Houston, someone took Eyewitness News' contact information.

Hours later, ABC13 received a response from a spokesperson who said the child support system had been updated.

Last month, the office distributed $288 million, which is less than in previous years.

AG data shows that in 2020, the office distributed $400 million a month in child support.

Palacious' money finally arrived in her account on Thursday, which allowed her to get items for her child..

"Happy because I can go get groceries," Palacious explained.

When Eyewitness News asked the AG's office what parents should do if they're still waiting, a spokesperson said they should call the office at 1-800-252-8014. It was the same number that ABC13 called and couldn't get through because of too many callers.

Below is a statement from a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney General:

"The OAG has successfully launched the ChAMP-short for Children Are My Priority-case management and customer service system to upgrade legacy infrastructure with a secure, cloud-based solution that improves efficiency, streamlines case processing, and enhances customer experience for Texas families.

Since the launch of the new system last month, the OAG Child Support Division has disbursed over 1.5 million child support payments totaling more than $288 million to Texas families. Attorney General Paxton and the OAG will continue to prioritize innovation that ensures Texas children are supported and that families who rely on child support services receive payments quickly and efficiently.

Customers with case-specific questions are encouraged to contact the Child Support Division by calling (800) 252-8014."

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.