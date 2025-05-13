Houstonians may be underprepared for disasters, study shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Weeks before the 2025 hurricane season begins, most Houstonians don't feel 100% ready for a natural disaster.

A survey conducted by Rice University's Kinder Institute shows only 8% of Houstonians felt they were "very well prepared".

However, 58% said they felt at least "somewhat prepared," and 32% said they have a plan just in case.

Only 26% had tested out a family communication plan, and only 16% had practiced emergency drills.

"By increasing transparency and collaboration, officials in the Houston area can have an impact on disaster preparedness," Anna DeLisi, the lead author of the study, said. "There's an opportunity to provide resources to break down the financial barriers that prevent many households from taking steps to prepare themselves for disasters."

