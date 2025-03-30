Fort Bend Co. health officials confirm first case of measles in area linked to international travel

Here's what you should know about the rising measles cases

Here's what you should know about the rising measles cases

Here's what you should know about the rising measles cases

Here's what you should know about the rising measles cases

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Health and Human Services confirmed its first case of measles in the county on Sunday.

According to a press release, the case involves a 50- to 60-year-old woman who was potentially exposed after recently traveling internationally.

RELATED: 5 key questions about measles answered amid outbreak

Officials said they are actively looking at the case and working to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, at least 400 cases have been confirmed in the state since late January, and 41 patients have been hospitalized.

In February, an unvaccinated school-aged child died of the disease in Lubbock, marking the first death of the disease in the state since the outbreak.

"I want to reassure our community that we are working closely with Health and Human Services to keep everyone informed," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. An infected person can spread it to up to nine out of 10 people around them if those people aren't vaccinated. Measles can also linger in the air for up to two hours.

SEE ALSO: Texas is poised to make measles a nationwide epidemic, public health experts say: 'Be ready'

Symptoms often begin one to two weeks after exposure. Early symptoms can look like other common respiratory illnesses, starting with a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and white spots in the mouth.