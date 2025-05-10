Man shot and killed while riding bicycle on FM-517 in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 66-year-old man was shot and killed while riding his bicycle in Texas City on Friday.

The Texas City Police Department said the victim was identified as Glen Davis from San Leon, Texas.

Investigators said officers received reports of an unconscious man on the shoulder of FM-517, near the former HL &P water inlet bridge.

When officers arrived, Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this devastating occurrence is encouraged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5720.

To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-TIPS or reported online at P3 Tips.

