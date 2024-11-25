Questions surround QB Quinn Ewers as Texas faces must-win game against A&M

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Longhorns clinched a 10-win season over the weekend, thanks to the win over Kentucky.

There's a constant conversation about QB-1 and whether he has what it takes to lead the Longhorns to a National Championship.

The Houston Chronicle's Kirk Bohls joined Eyewitness News to analyze Quinn Ewers' performance under center and preview the Lonestar Showdown.

Bohls said despite an ankle injury Ewers received in the game against Kentucky, he expects Ewers will be healthy enough to start for the Longhorns against Texas A &M on Saturday.

Despite a shaky performance against Vanderbilt and the loss to Georgia, Bohls argued that Ewers doesn't get the respect his talent deserves. He has led the Longhorns to back-to-back 10-win seasons and a playoff appearance last season. This season, he's thrown for over 2,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Bohls said he's among the top five quarterbacks the Longhorns have had.

The SEC Championship is on the line for the Longhorns and the Aggies.

Bohls said it will come down to whether Texas' offensive weapons can break through a tough Aggie defensive line. He also predicted that Arch Manning could get playing time if Ewers isn't at the top of his game.

You can watch the Lonestar Showdown on ABC13 on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

