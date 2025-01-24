School choice, teacher pay and property tax relief found in Texas budget proposals this session

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas lawmakers laid out their budget plans this week, including school choice, teacher raises, and property tax relief.

The fight to pass school choice legislation in Austin is heating up-not from lawmakers passing a bill but from what was in the budget proposals.

Both the House and Senate rolled out their plans this week. Each wants to give $1 billion taxpayer dollars to private school vouchers.

That's twice as much as the failed proposal two years ago. Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said that after pro-school choice lawmakers won the election, lawmakers could try to add more students.

"I think the only question now is what form that school choice legislation takes in terms of how expansive it is," Jones said.

There's money for public schools, too. In fact, teachers could get raises.

The Senate proposal would give most teachers a $4,000 raise, and rural educators would receive a $10,000 raise.

These are raises teachers missed out on two years ago.

"(Raises) that got caught up in the school choice debate and never passed because the governor linked it to passing school choice legislation," Jones explained.

The proposals also include $3.5 billion for property tax relief. Jones said lawmakers would either increase the homestead exemption or send money to districts to decrease school taxes.

The budget item might not help renters.

"The only way to help renters, in theory, is giving property tax relief to apartment owners who, in theory, if they felt so inclined, would pass it on to the renters," Jones said.

The budget proposals for over $330 billion aren't a done deal. Lawmakers have until June.

"Compared to past sessions, the House and the Senate are a little closer in terms of their priorities," Jones explained.

This means items like school choice, teacher raises, and property tax cuts could be coming to this session.

