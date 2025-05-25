Texas grandfather and grandson found dead after plane crash in Chambers County, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and his grandson were found dead after a small plane went down on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible downed aircraft at 10:37 p.m. Saturday near FM 1724, south of Interstate 10 in Hankamer.

The aircraft, a red and white low-wing "Commander," was occupied by Larry Motte, a grandfather from La Porte, Texas, and his juvenile grandson from Austin, Texas.

The aircraft last transmitted data around 4:57 p.m. Saturday and showed a sudden loss in altitude.

Multiple agencies combed the area throughout the night and into Sunday, utilizing drones, helicopters, and ground crews.

The plane was found in a remote wooded area near its last known coordinates on Sunday morning. Both occupants were reportedly found dead at the crash site.

The airplane crash investigation has been turned over to the federal authorities for further investigation.