Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs $10 billion property tax relief bill in Denton

DENTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a series of bills involving property tax relief on Monday.

Gov. Abbott held the signing event in Denton on Monday afternoon.

Abbott signed three bills that make up about $10 billion in property tax relief across the state.

One of the bills raises the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

A second measure would raise the exemption to $200,000 for residents who have disabilities or those who are 65 and older.

Texas voters will have the ultimate decision to make this law, as these constitutional amendments will be on the ballot in November.

