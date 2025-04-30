Texas flies high as the 3rd best state for birdwatching, study finds

The Lone Star State has tons to offer, and a recent study found it's one of the top states for birdwatching.

This is the year Texans get outdoors and enjoy the sound of birdsong: The Lone Star State has soared to the top as the No. 3 best state for birdwatching in 2025, according to a new study by Lawn Love.

The report ranked all 50 states based on five "feather-forward" categories, such as each state's climate, conservation efforts, access to parks and sanctuaries, number of bird varieties, and general popularity of the hobby.

California (No. 1) and Florida (No. 2) were the two bird-loving states that scored higher than Texas, while New York (No. 4) and Washington (No. 5) rounded out the top five.

For more on this story, visit our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.