Harris Co. DMV employee allegedly took bribes to create fake car titles as part of auto theft ring

Former DMV employee Carlisha Haywood is accused of taking bribes to make fake car titles for stolen vehicles.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Carlisha Haywood, 41, was set to appear before a judge Wednesday, but she had already posted bond by then.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's office, Haywood is accused of taking bribes and using her job as a Texas DMV employee to create fake car titles.

Court documents name 28-year-old Xavier Washington as an accomplice. Investigators said he would use the fake titles to sell stolen cars to good-faith buyers.

The DA described the alleged actions as an auto theft ring.

Records state Washington was out on bond for a similar crime from March 2025, when the Harris County Sheriff's Office picked him up for this latest offense.

Both are facing multiple felonies for tampering with government records, but Haywood faces an additional charge for bribery. If found guilty of all charges, it could mean upwards of 20 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

ABC13 reached out to the DMV, which said Haywood is no longer an employee, and they won't comment during a pending investigation.

