Cold case suspect arrested in Houston for 2017 murder in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is now charged in a murder case that happened more than seven years ago.

John Carter was arrested in Houston last Wednesday for the 2017 shooting death of Steve Hollins in La Marque.

Investigators believe Carter and Hollins were in the process of robbing someone for money when Hollins was shot and Carter ran from the scene.

Deputy Chief Waggoner released the following statement:

"The LMPD CID Division continues to work diligently to bring all subjects who have committed violent crimes in La Marque to justice. The LMPD Patrol Division and CSU Division work hard to keep the streets safe and immediately apprehend anyone committing crimes, especially those contributing to violence, in the City of La Marque."

