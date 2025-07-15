Texas City HS coach accused of online solicitation, planning meet-up with teen for sex, Pct. 1 says

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Texas City High School teacher is behind bars and charged with online solicitation after trying to plan a meeting with a minor, who was actually an undercover detective, according to Harris County officials.

John Derrick Taylor, 55, was arrested after he was accused of planning a hotel meet-up with a 15-year-old girl to have sex, engaging in explicit conversations on social media, and sending explicit photos, according to an arrest warrant issued.

Taylor was employed at the high school as a power-lifting coach and math teacher. The day he was arrested, he was working out with students at the school's fieldhouse in southeast Houston, according to officials.

He is also said to have worked in several school districts, including Fort Stockton in West Texas.

"It is especially unfortunate that a teacher would be involved in such alleged despicable acts," Harris County Precinct Constable Alan Rosen said. "No matter who they are or where they roam, predators are subject to being pursued by our detectives."

The school district sent a statement to ABC13 on Tuesday afternoon stating that Taylor has been placed on leave following the matter:

Texas City ISD was informed on July 15, 2025, that a teacher was arrested for online solicitation of a minor. The employee has been placed on administrative leave. The teacher is not permitted to return to any TCISD campus nor participate in any school-related activities. The district is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities as they conduct their investigation. Any questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency. We anticipate presenting this matter to the Board of Trustees in August to begin the contract termination process.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, officials said.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about Taylor and his sexual interactions with minors to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929.

