SB 7 creates water infrastructure fix, but doesn't go far enough, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aging, crumbling water infrastructure is impacting Houston and many other Texas communities. From broken pipes to costly repairs, it's a problem that has spanned years and made headlines repeatedly.

Now, Texas lawmakers are advancing a new approach they hope will lead to a sustainable, state-wide solution.

Senate Bill 7 aims to create a steady stream of funding for water infrastructure projects through the Texas Water Fund. If passed, the bill would allocate more consistent financial support to municipalities across the state, helping them replace old pipes, upgrade treatment plants, and secure water supplies for the future.

However, experts caution that money alone won't solve Texas' water challenges. It's very expensive to dig up roads, repair pipes, upgrade treatment facilities, and create new supply as demand grows, according to Dr. Amy Hardberger, the director of the Texas Tech Center for Water Law and Policy.

Hardberger emphasized the need for smarter water use alongside investment.

"One of the pieces critical for cities is to make sure citizens are using water in the best way as it is," she said. "These projects will cost a lot of money. That cost gets passed on to the ratepayer. If it gets expensive, we may use less water. So, we want to make sure we aren't building something for water we don't need. $1 billion seems like a lot, but it could go in a flash for a water program."

She also stressed the importance of developing broader, forward-looking policies that take into account the intersection of water, energy, and technology.

In addition to funding infrastructure projects, SB 7 also considers the size of each municipality when allocating funds so that smaller towns aren't left behind.

The bill passed the Texas Senate unanimously and is now under review in the House. If it clears that hurdle, it could be a major step forward in helping Texas build a more resilient, efficient water future.

