Changes coming to Aggie ticket pull tradition after safety concerns: 'We put students at risk'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- At a school known for its traditions, a big change is on the way.

Texas A &M University's ticket pull will move away from the in-person line.

A &M President Mark Welsh says it's time for the university to move to a digital ticket pull approach.

During the ticket pull for the Texas game, students told the Battalion Newspaper that things got out of hand at times with people passing out, others cutting lines, fighting, and safety concerns.

"That had a lot of people fighting, a lot of people complaining, especially because the rules at the beginning of the semester had recently been changed over to only allow lining up to ticket pull two days in advance. However, people were noticing a lot of people were lining up in the middle of the football game prior to that," Battalion News Editor J.M. Wise said.

Now, a task force is being assembled to come up with a plan to move the process online.

"We put students at risk in the ticket pull for the Texas game. I will not risk letting that happen again. I'm confident we can create a digital solution that preserves the most important elements of the current system," Welsh said in an online statement.

Welsh indicated the changes would be in place for the 2025 season of Aggie football.

