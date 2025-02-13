Teen facing charges in connection with 16-year-old's death says he didn't fire the shot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A high school student is facing an evidence tampering charge in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl, but police still haven't determined who shot her.

Hailey Toledo was found dead with a bullet wound in the front passenger's seat of a silver car on Gulf Bank Road near the Hardy Toll Road Tuesday around 3:15 a.m.

Her mother said Toledo's 17-year-old boyfriend was driving. Police say an unidentified 20-year-old man and 18-year-old high school student, Lewis Tejada, were in the backseat.

Tejada, who was charged with tampering, told investigators that someone in another vehicle fired the shot that killed Tejada.

He said when he went for his gun, it accidentally went off, and he allegedly admitted to throwing it out of the car.

Investigators say they found it in a grassy area about 30 feet away.

Tejada has since been released from jail on a $15,000 bond.

Police say the investigation into Toledo's death is still ongoing.

Her mother described her as "loving and caring" and said she wanted to be a model.

