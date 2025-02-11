16-year-old girl shot to death inside car; HPD says witnesses are giving conflicting stories

Investigators said three young men were inside the car with the 16-year-old girl during the shooting. Two of them stuck around, but one reportedly fled the scene.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a young man who they say fled after a 16-year-old girl was shot to death in north Houston early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on W. Gulf Bank Road, just west of the Hardy Toll Road, according to Houston police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl in the front passenger seat of a car who had been shot.

Paramedics tried to save the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

Investigators said there were three young men in the car with the victim during the shooting. Lt. J.P. Horelica said they're young adults -- just a bit older than the victim.

Horelica said two of the men stayed at the scene, but one of them ran off.

So far, investigators say the witnesses are giving conflicting information about what happened. At last check, all they knew for sure was that the girl was shot inside of the car.

HPD did not immediately release a description of the third young man who fled the scene.

