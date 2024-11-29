Teen returning from corner store chased down and shot by 3 suspects in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being chased down and shot in southwest Houston Thursday night.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. in the 5500 block of Gasmer Drive.

Lt. T. Riley with HPD said the victim, believed to be 17 to 18 years old, was returning from the corner store when three suspects chased him.

"It's unknown at this time what those suspects were demanding of him; however, once he entered the apartment complex, they began shooting at him," Riley said. "He was struck in the shoulder."

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

According to HPD, the suspects took off on foot.

Officials said they do not have many details about the incident but are urging anyone with information to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.

