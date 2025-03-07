Charge filed linked to teen's shooting death in McDonald's drive-thru

The day after the shooting, there was an obvious increase of police and security on and around the Aldine ISD campus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old is now charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old Aldine ISD student in a McDonald's drive-thru.

Irwan Paez was shot to death in the after-school altercation at about 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Video caught the tense moments showing a group of teen boys yelling and approaching a truck. As seen in the video, a truck door opens, one teen approaches, and a shot is fired, killing him. In the video, you see the red pickup truck speed up, seeming to run over the victim's legs, now dead on the ground.

Houston police say the red truck that contained the shooter and sped away, was later found on Laura Koppe Road, and multiple people were detained. At that time, there were no arrests or charges in this incident.

Further investigation identified one individual, 19, who was charged with tampering with evidence. Police believe he drove the pickup truck from the scene and abandoned it in a field.

Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the individual being a possible witness in the grand jury process, his name and booking photo are not being released at this time.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

