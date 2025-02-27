17-year-old killed in shooting outside McDonald's on West Road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in north Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the deadly shooting happened on 185 West Road near the North Freeway just after 3 p.m.

ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene and spotted multiple police cars and an operating ambulance in the middle of the busy area between the restaurant and the street.

HPD confirmed the 17-year-old victim had died at the scene. Police also said that a caller stated the shooter had taken off.

The situation unfolded near Aldine High School. ABC13 contacted district officials to see if school operations were delayed.

There is no description of the suspect or a vehicle at this time.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.