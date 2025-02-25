Take a look inside a 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse'-inspired museum exhibit

Here's an inside look of the first museum exhibit inspired by Disney Jr.'s hit series "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is the first stop on a nationwide exhibit tour inspired by Disney Jr.'s Emmy-Award winning series, "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

This immersive experience invites visitors into a collaborative space for kids and their families.

Vice President of Current Series at Disney Jr. Lori Mozilo describes what to expect inside the immersive experience, "Visitors could come into the clubhouse and help Mickey plan a surprise birthday for Pluto. They get to go around the clubhouse and meet Mickey's pals. All your favorite ones are here. It is so magical to be in here now with all these kiddos experiencing all the joy that we brought to them through 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse' the exhibit."

President and CEO of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Jennifer Pace Robinson shared her favorite part of the exhibit, "What you see is like - you are stepping into the television series, and you get to play with Mickey and friends. It's always my favorite part, because we can envision so much, but really, the exhibit comes to life when you see the littles come in and gasp, and they are excited to turn the corner, and then their imaginations really kick in."

The exhibit runs through September 1 at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, before setting off on a cross-country tour through 2029.

Disney Jr.'s hit series, "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" has been a fan favorite among preschool audiences and their families since it originally premiered in 2006.

This summer, the next iteration of the series, "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+," will welcome Mickey and friends back into the clubhouse for all-new adventures filled with laughs, music, surprises and fun.

Rob LaDuca returns from the original series as executive producer, and Kim Duran ("Mickey Mouse Funhouse") is a co-producer and story editor.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Jr., Disney+ and this ABC station.