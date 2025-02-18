Suspects withdraw $4,400 from woman's account in bank fraud scheme, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for two men accused in an elaborate bank fraud scheme in a northwest Harris County neighborhood.

On Nov. 7, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office received a call from a woman who said her bank called her about someone trying to withdraw money from her account.

The woman said the caller told her that in order to avoid any more fraudulent transactions, she would have to cut her card without damaging the chip and that a bank representative would come by to pick up the pieces.

Pct. 4 shared surveillance images on social media of the two suspects who arrived to take the card.

Officials said that after the card was picked up, the suspects went to multiple ATMs in the Cypress area and withdrew $4,400 from her account.

The two suspects, who are not in custody, are described as Black men -- one of them wearing a plaid shirt with khaki pants and the other wearing a shirt and brown pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.