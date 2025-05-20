Suspected drunk driver arrested in crash that killed 38-year-old man in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested and charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash that left one man dead in north Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash happened on Bennington Street at about 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Abdul Jubay Davis was driving a gray Ford F150 truck when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a red Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the Chevrolet Impala lost control, rolled over, and hit a black Honda Civic.

The 38-year-old driver in the Honda died at the scene and the driver of the Impala was taken to the hospital.

Davis' passenger was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital and is accused of being intoxicated during the crash.

Davis is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge and remains in the hospital as of Tuesday, according to the police department.

The identity of the victim is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

