Suspect shot and killed during SWAT scene in The Heights area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a SWAT scene turned into a deadly shooting in The Heights area on Wednesday, according to police.

The Houston Police Department stated that the series of events unfolded at a home on West 13th Street on Tuesday evening.

Investigators said officers responded to the home at about 7 p.m. in reference to a gas leak. When officers arrived, they said they determined that there was a person who appeared to be having a mental episode.

HPD's SWAT team arrived at the scene, which continued into Wednesday morning, and according to HPD, that person came outside with a bulletproof vest and a rifle, pointing it at law enforcement.

The suspect was shot and killed, according to the police department. No officers were injured, and an investigation is ongoing.

