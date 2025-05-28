Surveillance video shows employee trying to stop robbery suspect in NW Houston smoke shop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a northwest Houston smoke shop over four months ago.

On Wednesday, Houston police released surveillance video of the robbery that happened on Jan. 18 in the 5700 block of Antoine at about 2:40 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, acted like a customer, then approached the counter, demanding to purchase a vape pen.

Authorities say he walked behind the counter and grabbed several vape pens while an employee asked for his identification. Surveillance video shows the employee trying to stop the suspect, who assaulted her by hitting her in the head numerous times with his fist.

Officials describe the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 16 and 17, 5'8 "to 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 100 to 120 pounds, wearing a black Nike pullover, dark pants, and carrying a black backpack.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.