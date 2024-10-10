Driver leads foot pursuit across multiple lanes of North Freeway at West Gulf Bank, video shows

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A large law enforcement presence can be spotted in north Harris County after what appeared to be a chase that turned into a foot pursuit across the freeway Thursday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the ordeal started at 7110 North Freeway when the driver refused to stop for a traffic violation, sparking a chase but ultimately crashing out.

TranStar cameras showed the moment after the crash, where the driver was stopped along the shoulder lane of the highway at the West Gulf Bank, got out, and proceeded to run across multiple lanes of traffic to avoid law enforcement.

SkyEye arrived at the scene, where heavy police activity could be seen, but it was unclear if the suspect had been detained.

