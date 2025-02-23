Gunman detained by bystanders after injuring 3 at Woodlands-area shooting at pub, MCSO says

Officials did not provide additional details on how the shooting unfolded.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least three people were left with injuries following a shooting at a Woodlands-area pub early Sunday morning, where one suspect was arrested, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said deputies were dispatched to the Goose Acres Pub on the Waterway on 21 Waterway Avenue after there were several calls regarding a shooting just after midnight.

Once deputies arrived, the three victims, two men, ages 31 and 39, and a 27-year-old woman, were found with gunshot wounds. Investigators said witnesses at the scene provided aid, and all three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as a 27-year-old man from the Houston area, was arrested after MCSO says bystanders restrained him until law enforcement arrived. He also sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials were at the scene but did not provide additional details on what led up to the shooting or a possible motive.

Captain Rhyan Droddy with MCSO said that it was a "very wide scene," and investigators will be talking with those who were present at the time of the shooting to gather additional evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5876 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).