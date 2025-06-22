Man accused of fatally shooting parents before turning gun on himself during standoff, HCSO says

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into two scenes where a man is accused of fatally shooting his parents before turning the gun on himself following a standoff in Leon County on Saturday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies responded to a home with the assistance of the Department of Public Safety for a welfare check in Harris County, in the 11700 block of Hillbrook Drive, and found a woman dead from gunshot wounds.

In an update, officials said this scene may have been connected to an earlier scene about 90 miles away in Leon County. Officials said they were notified that a man was believed to have killed his parents before a standoff began with multiple law enforcement agencies.

At one point, the suspect was barricaded inside the home and opened fire at the responding deputies, investigators said.

One law enforcement officer was hit and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, officials said. Once the standoff was over, deputies made their way inside and found the suspect, another man, and a dog dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect's injury appeared to have been self-inflicted, officials said.

According to Gonzalez, the second man found shot was believed to be the father of the suspect, and the woman found shot in Harris County was his mother.

Harris County officials said they would be investigating the woman's death, and the Texas DPS will look into the Leon County SWAT scene.