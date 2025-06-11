Suspect in custody after allegedly carjacking teenage couple, shooting at officers during chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was taken into custody after police say he carjacked a pair of teenagers trying to parallel park in west Houston overnight.

The Houston Police Department said that at about 2 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was trying to parallel park outside an apartment complex near Westheimer and Stoney Brook. Her boyfriend was outside of the car on the passenger side, helping to guide her.

Once she parked, police say a man pointed a gun at her as she was getting out of the car. She and her 18-year-old boyfriend ran away, but the man caught up with them, stole their keys, and took their car, HPD said.

Police managed to find the suspect after about a 10-minute chase. During the pursuit, police said the man shot at them twice through the driver's side door.

The suspect eventually abandoned the car and ran, before police found him on Woodchase and tased him.

Authorities believe the man was on drugs and say charges are pending against him. His identity has not yet been released.