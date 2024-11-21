Suspect charged in connection with shooting deaths of 2 men found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 33-year-old has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in southwest Houston in October, records show.

According to court documents, Desundre Whitfield was arrested Wednesday, more than a month since the crime. Documents state Whitfield shot both victims.

On the morning of the discovery in October, the Houston Police Department said someone called law enforcement about the bodies at 12100 Buffalo Speedway. Police said the caller was driving when they noticed two men faced down with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

No details about what led up to the deaths or Whitfield's alleged involvement were disclosed.