Bodies of 2 men found near Buffalo Speedway in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found in southwest Houston on Sunday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said someone called law enforcement at about 10:46 a.m. after making the gruesome discovery at 12100 Buffalo Speedway.

Police said the caller was driving when they noticed the two men faced down with gunshot wounds on the sidewalk.

Homicide investigators said the remains belong to two men believed to have been in their late 20s or early 30s, but their identities haven't been disclosed.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.