Carjacking suspect arrested after leading police on chase in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A carjacking suspect was arrested at the end of a chase in northeast Houston, police say.

The Houston Police Department said the series of events began at about 8 a.m. on Jensen near Crosstimbers.

Investigators said the victim was getting out of his work truck when the suspect jumped in and took off.

The victim told Eyewitness News he tried to follow the suspect, but the suspect then rammed into him and fled.

Authorities said an officer attempted to pull over the truck, but the suspect failed to stop.

SkyEye captured video of when a slow pursuit was underway. Video shows an HPD unit hitting the suspected vehicle, and the driver then picks up speed.

A couple of minutes later, officers attempted a second pit move, and the driver got out of the vehicle and ran.

The suspect eventually laid down and surrendered around 8:20 a.m., and it was all caught on video.

WATCH: SkyEye video shows carjacking suspect arrested at end of chase in NE Houston

A carjacking suspect was arrested at the end of a chase on Jensen near Crosstimbers in northeast Houston, police say.

