Sunnyside neighbors worried about home's wood frame leaning over after Beryl: 'It's an eyesore'

Neighbors in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood are having safety concerns about a construction home that began leaning after Hurricane Beryl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than three weeks after Hurricane Beryl hit Southeast Texas, the damage left behind by the storm still causes safety concerns for people living in Houston's Sunnyside neighborhood.

The frame of a two-story house that's being constructed near the corner of Hondo and Corinth streets has been leaning over, and neighbors are worried it could collapse and hurt someone.

Philip Joseph, who lives diagonally across from the property, told ABC13 that on the day of the hurricane, he heard crackling sounds coming from the construction site. He anticipated that the structure would collapse but was surprised when it didn't.

Since then, he said he's been worried with each passing day that the frame is still slanted.

"I'm just afraid that if another hard, unexpected wind storm comes through, that house will come down. I wouldn't want a kid or adult to be around when it falls. By the grace of God, it's still standing," Joseph said. "It's an eyesore and it's dangerous."

According to the City of Houston Public Works Department, the construction permit for the site has been put on hold due to the storm damage after its structural inspectors visited the property on July 16 and July 19.

A spokesperson said it had been "red-tagged," meaning builders will have 30 days to show that they are working to get it back into compliance.

ABC13 spoke to the owner of Queensdrive Incorporated, the listed builder for the property, on the phone. He said they plan to remediate the damage within two to three weeks.

When asked what would happen if another wind storm came through the area before then, the builder said he was confident the structure would hold up and not collapse.

