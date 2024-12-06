24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Sugar Land police investigating major crash at SH-99 Feeder Road and Sandhill Drive

By Miya Shay
Friday, December 6, 2024 9:41PM
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a major crash near SH-99 in Sugar Land on Friday.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the wreck happened at SH-99 Feeder Road and Sandhill Drive.

SkyEye was above the active scene on Friday. Video shows investigators marking the scene, which appears to involve a pickup truck and a silver SUV.

Authorities haven't provided more details on the crash but said the U-turn will be closed for a few hours, and the main highway remains open.

