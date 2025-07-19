Stingley, Texans secondary not shy about how good they can be

HOUSTON -- Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. didn't hold back on how good he believes theHouston Texans' secondary could be. Or what they could do, rather.

"Going based off of last year, plus the guys we got now, we should lead in interceptions probably by at least about 10 to 15," Stingley told ESPN. "I mean, we know we can get the ball. We just got to keep going to get the ball."

The Texans added safetyC.J. Gardner-Johnsonto a defense that had the second-most interceptions last season (19).

Before the trade acquisition of Gardner-Johnson, the unit had cornerbackKamari Lassiterand safetyCalen Bullockcoming off breakout rookie years to go along with nickelbackJalen Pitreand Stingley, who wasranked as the second-best cornerbackin the NFL by league executives, coaches and scouts. That group had 16 interceptions -- including playoffs -- in 2024, and itfits the physical style that coach DeMeco Ryans wants to play with.

The addition of Gardner-Johnson, who had six interceptions (tied for third most) last season, should elevate the unit. Even with his history, Ryans won't place high expectations on his new safety, but he understands the values that the former Super Bowl champ brings. Gardner-Johnson's 13 interceptions since Stingley's rookie year (2022) is fourth most, and Stingley is right behind him (tied for fifth) with 11.

"C.J. is just, he's one piece. He's a foundational piece to what we're doing," Ryans said. "But it's going to take a collective effort of building that puzzle, putting the work together and everybody collectively coming together to make that puzzle a beautiful, finished product. We all work together the right way, we can have a really good secondary."

But the star of the unit is Stingley as he heads into Year 4, and the Texans rewarded him by making himthe highest-paid cornerback in NFL history in March. They gave him a three-year, $90 million contract extension ($30 million per year). But theNew York Jets gave Sauce Gardnerafour-year, $120.4 million extension ($30.1 million per year) on Tuesday.

Stingley had five interceptions (tied for sixth in the NFL -- with Bullock being one of those) and 18 pass breakups (second) last season. He allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (46.7%) among cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The former No. 3 pick's coverage helped anchor a pass defense that ranked sixth in passing yards allowed per game (201). His two interceptions in the playoffs this year were also tied for the most despite playing in only two games.

Stingley was also tasked with following opposing teams' No. 1 wideouts. Last season Stingley had one-on-one snaps against Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys) and DJ Moore (Chicago Bears).

"Last year was a great year for him," Pitresaid of Stingley. "But there's a lot more left in him. He'll tell you that, he knows that. He's going to continue to make plays and help us win games going forward."

Stingley is the tone-setter. But even after an All-Pro year, his approach remains to keep things simple and continue to lead.

"Going into Year 4, it's really just staying healthy and stacking," Stingley said. "There's more to do that was already done."

Stingley can't carry the unit by himself, but he's not expected to either. Last season, the Texans had weeks where they completely thwarted the rhythm of opposing quarterbacks in the trenches and on the back end.

They had 49 sacks (tied for fifth) last season, but one of the driving forces was the secondary's tight coverage that allowed the pass rush time to get to quarterbacks. The Texans forcedMiami DolphinsquarterbackTua Tagovailoa into a career-high four turnovers in Week 15, intercepted the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff a career-high five times in Week 10 and heldJosh Allen(Buffalo Bills) to his lowest completion percentage (30%) for a game in Week 5.

"We got some crazy people, then you got me," Stingley said on Day 2 of minicamp. "... Everybody is different, so it all worked together."br/]