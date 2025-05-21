Stephen F. Austin University deaf track star on overcoming adversity: 'Deaf people can do anything'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jarvis Anderson couldn't hear the cruel comments, but he knew some of the children he grew up with often excluded him.

He knew how much that hurt, so Anderson's father offered words of wisdom and encouragement. "I know the kids aren't including you, and you're being bullied," his father told him. "You can't control what they do, but you can control how you feel."

Anderson took those lessons to heart and pursued his passion for running track. He never let the fact that he's deaf slow him down. "I want to show them deaf people can do things," the star at Stephen F. Austin told me. "Deaf people can run track. Deaf people can do anything they want to do."

Anderson has done it all at SFA. He competes in the triple jump, the 4x400 meter relay, and his favorite, the 400 meter hurdles. He also played for the Lumberjacks football team before deciding to focus on track. "It's very important to stay positive," he said through his interpreter. "I've experienced hearing people bullying me, but I've always tried to focus on what I can do and count my blessings... and not let them get me down."

This weekend in Houston, Anderson won the Southland Conference title in the 400-meter hurdles.

He has his sights set on much bigger goals in the Olympics. "I'm really looking forward to LA," Anderson told ABC13.

He's focused on a great opportunity in Los Angeles in 2028. Until then he'll continue to ask if the meets he competes in are using the "loud" starter's pistol. It's the only kind he can hear.

"I'm fortunate that I can hear about 5% in my left ear," Anderson said. "So if they have a loud enough gun, I can hear that."

Later this year, Anderson will head to the World Deaflympics in Japan. He told ABC13 he'll spend part of the summer coaching children. He's proving his point that deaf people can do anything they want to do every day.

