ABC13 sits down with Houston Mayor Whitmire about a citywide hiring freeze

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Houston experiencing a predicted approximately $350 million budget shortfall, Houston Mayor John Whitmire is now implementing a citywide hiring freeze.

Additionally, vacant city jobs will no longer be filled as of this week.

ABC13 reporter Shannon Ryan sat down exclusively with Mayor Whitmire on Wednesday afternoon to learn more about this cost-cutting measure impacting thousands of jobs.

Whitmire told ABC13 that public safety, including fire and police departments, will be spared, but all other departments will be subject to the hiring freeze.

"We have great city employees. We have too many city employees for a city our size," the mayor said.

According to an Ernst & Young report from December 2024, nearly 5,000 vacant positions were reported at the time of publication. About 52% of the remaining Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Departments were not impacted. The remaining 48%, which is about 2,400 positions, will be impacted.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.