State comptroller announces expected revenue in the state budget of $23 billion

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Capitol comes alive every two years for a five-month session in which the legislature's only mandated task is passing a budget.

This session, like last, they'll be working with a surplus of funds.

Some $23 billion extra in a total pot of close to $195 billion. And while Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar says it is a more modest carryover than two years ago, it signals Texas' strength.

"Texas' economy continues to grow," Hegar said Monday after releasing the projection. "We have people continuing to move to Texas every day. We have businesses relocating and expanding in Texas. Our economy continues to grow."

But how will legislators choose to spend the money this time? Will they pour it into public education? Fourth-term state representative Jon Rosenthal from Cypress hopes so.

"Right now for me, personally, the top line item is public education," Rosenthal told ABC13. "Our schools across the state are underfunded. I come from a family of educators. The problems we were having with public education in 2018 are one of the big reasons I ran in the first place."

For first-term Senator Molly Cook, the priorities are public health and the grid. She's filed three bills to address infrastructure, response, and accountability.

"With something (a potential arctic front) coming next week, it increases the sense of urgency," Cook said. "But as an emergency room nurse, I wake up every day with a sense of urgency, and we have already seen unacceptable outcomes with disasters over the last several years. This is top of mind for our district."

Before they get to spending money, the house must first choose the person who will guide legislation and set priorities. The vote for the speaker happens on Tuesday after swearing-in. It could take several votes to choose a winner. Despite a GOP majority, Republicans seem split over who they want to lead the chamber in 2025.

The top two candidates for Speaker are Republican State Representatives David Cook and Dustin Burrows. Cook has the support of the Republican Caucus and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the Senate. But Burrows says he has the votes with a bipartisan coalition. Democrat Rep. Ana-María Rodríguez Ramos is also running, though it is a long shot given the strong GOP majority.

