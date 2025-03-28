Stages Houston artistic director eyes bold, diverse stories in first season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Stages Houston is out with its brand new season. It's the first created by new Artistic Director Derek Charles Livingston. He joined Eyewitness News to talk about what's in store for audiences.

Livingston said he approached the season selection process by thinking about bold, diverse stories that could be told while emphasizing the intimacy Stages offers. The season's standout titles include a Hamilton spoof called "Spamilton," which will be paired with Lin Manuel Miranda's "21 Chump Street."

There's a holiday show titled "It's A Wonderful Life," and a theatrical telling of the Lehman brother's real-life story.

Audiences have changed their habits post pandemic, but Livingston said he still believes theater is a unique experience worth engaging in.

