Stafford police shoot and kill suspect accused of running at them with knife and brick, officers say

Monday, July 7, 2025 6:18PM
STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Stafford police after allegedly charging at law enforcement with a knife and a brick on Sunday, according to investigators.

The Stafford Police Department said it all started at about 3 p.m. when there were reports of a man wielding a large knife near Avenue E.

Police said a second 911 caller advised that the suspect was walking along Avenue E and had crossed FM 1092.

Then, investigators said a third 911 call was reporting an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on North Main Street, involving a suspect matching the same description.

Stafford police said the victim at the gas station said that she had been robbed by a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a white shirt.

Police officers said they found the robbery suspect near the intersection of Avenue E and Shady Brook Drive, but the suspect ran away, and officers initiated a pursuit.

During the foot chase, the suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife and a brick and began charging at officers, according to the police department.

That's when officers deployed a Taser, which police said was proven ineffective.

Investigators said a second officer opened fire, striking the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Miftau Oladipo.

Oldadipo died at the scene. The police department said no officers were injured.

