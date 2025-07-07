Stafford police shoot and kill suspect accused of running at them with knife and brick, officers say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Stafford police after allegedly charging at law enforcement with a knife and a brick on Sunday, according to investigators.

The Stafford Police Department said it all started at about 3 p.m. when there were reports of a man wielding a large knife near Avenue E.

Police said a second 911 caller advised that the suspect was walking along Avenue E and had crossed FM 1092.

Then, investigators said a third 911 call was reporting an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on North Main Street, involving a suspect matching the same description.

Stafford police said the victim at the gas station said that she had been robbed by a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a white shirt.

Police officers said they found the robbery suspect near the intersection of Avenue E and Shady Brook Drive, but the suspect ran away, and officers initiated a pursuit.

During the foot chase, the suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife and a brick and began charging at officers, according to the police department.

That's when officers deployed a Taser, which police said was proven ineffective.

Investigators said a second officer opened fire, striking the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Miftau Oladipo.

Oldadipo died at the scene. The police department said no officers were injured.