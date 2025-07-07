Stafford police shoot and kill suspect accused of running at them with knife and brick, officers say

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect was shot and killed by Stafford police after allegedly charging at law enforcement with a knife and a brick on Sunday, according to investigators.
The Stafford Police Department said it all started at about 3 p.m. when there were reports of a man wielding a large knife near Avenue E.
Police said a second 911 caller advised that the suspect was walking along Avenue E and had crossed FM 1092.
Then, investigators said a third 911 call was reporting an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on North Main Street, involving a suspect matching the same description.
Stafford police said the victim at the gas station said that she had been robbed by a Black man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a white shirt.
Police officers said they found the robbery suspect near the intersection of Avenue E and Shady Brook Drive, but the suspect ran away, and officers initiated a pursuit.
During the foot chase, the suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife and a brick and began charging at officers, according to the police department.
That's when officers deployed a Taser, which police said was proven ineffective.
Investigators said a second officer opened fire, striking the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Miftau Oladipo.
Oldadipo died at the scene. The police department said no officers were injured.