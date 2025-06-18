'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' trailer: Jeremy Allen White stars as Bruce Springsteen

On The Red Carpet caught up with White to talk about working with Springsteen for the upcoming film, premiering October 24.

He's The Boss. Watch Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in "Deliver Me from Nowhere," premiering October 24 in theaters.

On Wednesday, 20th Century Studios released the first official trailer for the Bruce Springsteen biopic, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere," coming to theaters October 24.

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") plays the superstar musician, a.k.a. "The Boss," in the film written and directed by Scott Cooper.

Cooper stated, "Making 'Springsteen' was deeply moving as it allowed me to step inside the soul of an artist I've long admired - and to witness, up close, the vulnerability and strength behind his music. The experience felt like a journey through memory, myth, and truth. And more than anything, it was a privilege to translate that raw emotional honesty to the screen, and in doing so, it changed me. I cannot thank Bruce and Jon Landau enough for allowing me to tell their story."

The film follows a young Springsteen, as he produces his 1982 "Nebraska" album" on the cusp of global superstardom,strugglingto reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen's New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works-a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe." It's based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes.

Springsteen has been closely involved in the making of the film.

On The Red Carpet caught up with White in May at the Disney Upfront, where he discussed Springsteen's involvement with the production.

"(I) got to spend a lot of time with Bruce. He- he made himself really, really available. He was really generous, and I got to ask him all kinds of questions."

White noted he "had about six months to get ready, and that was great and stressful and, you know, but I had really great teachers." For the role, he learned to sing and play the guitar. "And then once we started filming, it all felt like it happened very fast," he said.

In addition to White, the film features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Doug; Odessa Young as love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen's mom, Adele; Marc Maron as Chuck Plotkin; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon Vein, and Zanes executive produce.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" premieres in theaters October 24.

