Spring ISD teacher's aide 'no longer employed' after 4th grader wandered away from school

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Spring Independent School District teacher's aide is "no longer employed" by the district after a 10-year-old student left campus undetected on Monday.

The girl was stopped by three good Samaritans at the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Castlerock. ABC13 spoke with two of them.

"If that was one of my kids, I would want somebody to help," Rhonda Khoraizat said.

The mother of three said she stopped to help the little girl, who was already being assisted by two other adults at around 1:30 p.m.

She said the little girl told her she was a fourth-grade student at Ponderosa Elementary School.

"There were cars stopping. What if we weren't there and it would have been somebody else with ill intentions?" she explained.

According to Google Maps, the girl was found walking alone .9 miles from the school, an approximately 20-minute walk.

"I was like, 'No teacher seen you walk out of the school?' And she was like, 'No, nobody seen me walk out the school," she said.

Khoraizat said she was uncertain when the other adults that first came to the child's aid called 911 but told ABC13 she called another three times. She said she waited approximately 45 minutes for law enforcement to show up.

"This isn't about blame to me, this is more about making sure this never happens again and protecting our kids," she said.

ABC13 asked a Spring ISD and Spring ISD Police spokesperson several questions regarding the incident and their response.

The district did not answer the questions. They instead sent the following statement:

"The administration conducted a thorough investigation and immediate disciplinary action was taken. The paraprofessional responsible for monitoring the student is no longer employed by Spring ISD. District leaders have been in direct communication with the student's guardian to address concerns and ensure appropriate steps are being taken to prevent this from happening again."

"Spring ISD remains committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all students."

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.