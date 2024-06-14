Action 13: Who should you contact about storm debris in Harris Co. drainage system?

A fed up couple in Spring Branch is asking for help removing a fence from a drainage ditch behind their home.

A fed up couple in Spring Branch is asking for help removing a fence from a drainage ditch behind their home.

A fed up couple in Spring Branch is asking for help removing a fence from a drainage ditch behind their home.

A fed up couple in Spring Branch is asking for help removing a fence from a drainage ditch behind their home.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Frustrated and unable to get answers, a Spring Branch couple contacted Action 13 for help removing a fence from a drainage ditch behind their home.

That fence was knocked into the ditch behind Keith and Sondra Hardy's home on Soway Street during the May 16 derecho.

With rain in the forecast, the couple worried the debris would cause their property and sanctuary to flood.

"It's a playground for all of us," Sondra Hardy said of the couple's backyard, which borders the ditch.

The yard is adorned with eclectic finds - colorful street signs and statues. The couple told ABC13 they first started collecting lights to help Sondra Hardy, who has Usher's Syndrome.

"A syndrome where you lose both your hearing and your vision," she explained.

Recently, Sondra Hardy, who is legally blind, said she was devastated to learn her 6-year-old granddaughter has the same condition.

"I don't want anybody to have to go through. So we started really decorating the backyard, really doing things, because I want her to see everything she can," she explained.

Worried their labor of love could wash away, the couple contacted the county, city, and developer, InTownHomes, asking they remove the fence.

"It seems like they're just pointing fingers at each other, not taking any responsibility," said Hardy.

Three hours after ABC13 first contacted InTownHomes, they removed the fence from the ditch.

ABC13 learned that while the property owner is obligated to remove their debris, the Harris County Flood Control District is also responsible. In an email, the Flood Control District told ABC13 they had planned to remove the fence the following day.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.