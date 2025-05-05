Southwest Houston woman trying to get tree debris out of her yard 10 months after Hurricane Beryl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hurricane season will be here before you know it, and many of you are still cleaning up from last year's storms.

Beryl knocked a tree onto Rayla Johnson's home.

They chopped up the tree and left it on her curb.

City crews showed up Friday for yard waste pickup, but didn't haul off anything.

"I said, 'Can you take half?' 'No.' That's when I went in and called 311," Johnson explained.

According to city policy, you can't place more than eight cubic yards' worth of waste at your curb.

So, basically, if you have more tree debris than about the size of a minivan, getting rid of it is your responsibility.

"That's what I'm told, that I would be ticketed. I don't get it removed," she said. "I'm concerned now about that being blown out into the street."

There are six locations across the city where you can drop off tree debris.

But you'll have to get it there yourself, which Johnson said she can't afford.

So, for now, the debris will stay in her yard.

