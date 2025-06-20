No one injured after 8 units damaged in apartment fire in southwest Houston, HFD says

HFD said a southwest Houston apartment fire on Sandpiper Drive left several units damaged Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

HFD said a southwest Houston apartment fire on Sandpiper Drive left several units damaged Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

HFD said a southwest Houston apartment fire on Sandpiper Drive left several units damaged Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

HFD said a southwest Houston apartment fire on Sandpiper Drive left several units damaged Friday morning, but no injuries were reported.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some residents in southwest Houston woke up to a fire at their apartment complex Friday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said the fire started just after 6 a.m. near Sandpiper and Fondmeadow. The department said a total of eight units were impacted, though the fire was contained to one building.

HFD Dist. Chief Tony Brown said seven of the eight units were occupied, but thankfully, no one was injured.

ABC13 spoke to a 91-year-old woman, who said it was her dog who woke her up.

"I was sleeping," Frankie Morgan said. "And my dog woke me up. He kept jumping on the bed."

Brown said one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but was able to return to work.

The district chief stated that they do not suspect arson, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is currently helping those who lost their homes.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.