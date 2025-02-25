Southwest flight lands safely after close call at Chicago Midway Airport, airline says

CHICAGO -- A Southwest Airlines flight landed safely at Chicago Midway Airport after close call, according to the airline.

Flight 2504 was landing at Midway on Tuesday morning, however it had to perform a "precautionary" go-around to avoid a conflict with another aircraft, the airline said.

Southwest Airlines said an aircraft entered the runway as flight 2504 was trying to land.

The flight later landed without incident.

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," a spokesperson said.

No other information was available. No injuries were reported.

