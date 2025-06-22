Sources: Suns trading Kevin Durant to Rockets in blockbuster deal

The Phoenix Suns have agreed on a blockbuster trade, sending 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and five second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The trade can be formally completed when the new league year begins July 6.

Durant was on stage Sunday at Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York when news of the trade agreement broke, with fans surprised by the announcement.

"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it," Durant told Kay Adams on Sunday. "Crazy, crazy last couple weeks, but I'm glad it's over with."

In addition to getting two starters from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and a 2025 first-round pick, the five second-round picks headed to the Suns are the No. 59 selection in this year's draft, two in 2026, one in 2030 (fromBoston) and one in 2032, sources told ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Durant's addition elevates the Rockets' positioning for championship contention in the Western Conference, as he joins 2025 All-Star Alperen Sengun, rising two-way force Amen Thompson and veteran guard Fred VanVleet.Houston won 52 games under coach Ime Udoka this season.

The deal also puts Durant with one of his three preferred landing spots; theMiami Heat and San Antonio Spurswere the other two.

Durant said he had an idea he would be traded to the Rockets but didn't know when it was going to happen.

"They had a great season last year," Durant told Adams about the Rockets. "Love their leadership. I felt like I'd be a good addition."

Durant and Udoka have a strong relationship dating back to shared stints with the Brooklyn Nets and USA Basketball. Last week, Udoka agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Rockets that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Durant, who turns 37 in September, averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 62 games this season. The future Hall of Famer has averaged at least 25 points, 50% field goal shooting and 40% on 3-pointers in three straight seasons, the longest streak ever in the NBA, according to ESPN Research.

Durant gives the Rockets a premier jump shooter and shot creator who fits seamlessly into the lineup.He shot an NBA-best 49.7% on jumpers and 53.1% on midrange shots. He also had the best shooting percentage on off-the-dribble jumpers (50.9%), according to GeniusIQ.

The Rockets ranked just 27th in effective field goal percentage on off-the-dribble jumpers and 24th in effective field goal percentage on all jumpers, according to GeniusIQ. The Rockets also ranked seventh in isolations per game this season but ranked just 27th in points per direct isolation.

By contrast, Durant is a potent shooter and still one of the best iso players in the league: He led the NBA in points per direct isolation among players to run 200 isolations this season, according to ESPN Research.

After news of the trade agreement, Houston's odds to win the NBA title next season moved from 18-1 to +850 at ESPN BET. That's the second-best odds behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder (+220).The Suns' odds, meanwhile, fell from 100-1 to 300-1 at ESPN BET.

The Suns engaged in serious talks to move Durant this week, primarily focused on the Heat, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. Several other wild-card suitors emerged as well -- including the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, sources said. But with Durant on an expiring, $54.7 million contract and eligible for a new two-year extension after the trade, the league's market for him clearly showed his ability to dictate whether he wanted to play for a franchise long term.

" [ The Suns ] wanted me to go," Durant told Adams. "They got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. We can move on, and good luck to them going forward. Always remember my time there, but we're on to something else."

The Suns' trade conversations focused on the Rockets and Heat in recent days, but both teams showed an unwillingness to part with young cornerstones such as Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard (Houston) and Kel'el Ware (Miami) in a Durant deal, sources said. The Heat made multiple offers for Durant but ultimately turned down the opportunity to place Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick and other draft assets in a deal, sources said.

Green averaged a team-high 21 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season while shooting a career-best 35.4% from 3-point range. The 23-year-old, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, played all 82 games in each of the past two seasons. He made 234 3-pointers this season, the most in a campaign by a Rockets player since James Harden in 2019-20. He now teams with All-NBA star Devin Booker to form a high-powered backcourt in their 20s.

Brooks shot a career-best 39.7% on 3-pointers this season and ranked third in total defensive matchups against 2025 All-Stars, according to ESPN Research. For a Suns team that has stated it wants to preach toughness and grit moving forward, with owner Mat Ishbia preaching a new culture of "toughness," Brooks has embodied such attributes throughout his career.

Durant joined the Suns in a February 2023 deadline trade, and his 26.8 points per game as a member of the franchise is the most in Suns history. The Suns now have three first-round picks and eight second-rounders eligible to be traded, resetting and replenishing most of the assets they traded when they moved four firsts for Durant.

The Suns went 36-46 this season and finished in 11th place in the Western Conference with the highest payroll in NBA history, leading to organizational changes that included the hiring of Brian Gregory as general manager and Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their new head coach.