Skeletal remains found in wooded area in northeast Houston, police say

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 4:08PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a person's death after skeletal remains were found in northeast Houston on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department said the remains were found in a wooded area on Mercury Drive, near the Crosby Freeway and Herman Brown Park.

Investigators are awaiting autopsy results, the victim's identity, gender, and cause of death.

If you have any information about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

