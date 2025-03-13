No one hurt after pilot makes emergency landing in middle of east Houston neighborhood street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were on board a single-engine plane that made an emergency landing on a street in an east Houston neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The plane made the emergency landing just before 9 p.m. on Fidelity Street near Yuma Street, not far from the I-610 East Loop.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Houston police said it was a training flight headed from Galveston to west Houston. Only the pilot and a trainee pilot were on board.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said they had a good plan for what to do once they started having engine issues.

"They had a place picked out to land in case there was trouble. They implemented that plan here on the roadway. Fortunately, there were no cars on the roadway. They were able to avoid a lot of the power lines here," Crowson said.

Police called the whole situation extremely fortunate.

Neighbors who spoke to ABC13 said they were shocked, but said the way it played out was a blessing.

