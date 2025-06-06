1 person shot in the hand during altercation near METRO bus stop in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting that unfolded at a west Houston METRO stop left one person injured Friday afternoon.

METRO police confirmed the incident happened at the bus stop near the 9700 block of S. Gessner and Richmond.

Officials said two people got into an argument before one of them shot the other in the hand.

The person shot was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the one who fired the gun has been detained, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing into the shooting.

